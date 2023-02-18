 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi's unfair treatment towards cyclists

Feb 18, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Cyclists are 40 times more prone to fatalities than cars in Delhi, finds a study by IIT-Delhi. However, cycling can provide environmental and health co-benefits, notes another study from Japan-based Kyushu University which found that Delhi can avoid of 121.5 kilotons of carbon dioxide emission and 138.9 tons of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 if the city shifts to a non-motorised transport regime. Cycling is a clean mode of transport and avid cyclists note that the government should incentivise and make tailor-made policies for cyclists.

In November 2022, a 50-year-old cyclist, was crossing the Mahipalpur flyover in Delhi when a car hit him from behind. The cyclist, businessman Subhendu Banerjee, was wearing a helmet when the fatal accident happened. This is not an isolated case where a motor vehicle hits a cyclistRecords say that 249 cyclists in Delhi have lost their lives on Delhi roads in five years, between 2017-2021.

For many of Delhi’s cyclists though, cycling is not just a hobby or a fitness choice. It is a mode of transport selected for its low cost. Sunil Mandal is one among such people. The 46-year-old Mandal is a driver employed by a transport company in Lajpat Nagar in the southern part of Delhi. Based in Tughlakabad, Mandal cycles eight kilometres every day to reach his office early in the morning via Guru Ravidas Marg, a route that sees many cyclists headed to work. “If I take the bus, I will likely spend around Rs. 3,000 per month, which is around 30 percent of my salary. I know the risk of cycling on busy roads. Many times, I have got injuries too. I have seen a few fatal accidents too. But I do not have an option,” Mandal told Mongabay-India, last Sunday, on his way to the office.

Tughlakabad is one of 72 locations that a recent study by IIT-Delhi has selected to examine the risk cyclists face in Delhi. Other locations include Guru Ravidas Marg, Mathura Road, Outer Ring Road, Lodhi Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road, among others. The study found that cyclists. along these routes in Delhi, are 40 times more prone to fatal accidents, compared to car occupants, and twice more prone than motorcyclists for the same distance.

The study analysed the traffic volumes and different modes of transportation used by commuters in these sites between 8 am to 2 pm. This was to estimate the volume of motorcycles, cars, and cycles on the road at different times and the average distance travelled. The study estimates that every year, in Delhi cyclists travel an average of 2.5 billion kilometers (bkm) while the total distance covered by all cars is 48.8 bkm and for motorcycles it is 41.39 bkm.