Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen

As a result, hospitals typically rely on liquid oxygen, which can be stored in cylinders and transported in cryogenic tankers. But amid the surge, supplies in hard-hit places like New Delhi are running critically short. (Image: AP)

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, an official from the hospital said.

The official asserted that they are in a better situation as compared to "the last few days" when the hospital in central Delhi faced a crisis due to severe shortage of the life-saving gas.

The hospital said it has 6000 cubic metres of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours.

"We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues," said the official.

The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day.

It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its sickest patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.