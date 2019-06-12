App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's power demand on Wednesday touches 6904 MW, highest this summer

Delhi's peak power load touched 6904 MW, the seasons highest, at 3.34 pm on June 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The peak power demand in Delhi broke all records on June 12 and touched a high of 6904 MW, with people preferring to stay indoors as the day temperature rose to 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Use of air conditioners in summers makes up 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand and electricity bills, a spokesperson of BSES discoms said.

It was 6792 MW at 11:52 pm on Tuesday, he said.

"The BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand of 2951 MW and 1580 MW in their respective areas."

Delhi's peak power demand during this summer may clock 7400 MW. Last summers, it had breached the 7000 MW-mark in July, he added.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 10:21 pm

