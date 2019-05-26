App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's power demand increases by 22% in April-May

This year, the demand in April crossed the 5,200-MW mark five times, peaking at 5,664 MW on April 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The power demand in the national capital has been soaring this year with April-May recording a 22-percent growth over the corresponding period in 2018. The peak power demand in April 2018 was 5,200 MW.

This year, the demand in April crossed the 5,200-MW mark five times, peaking at 5,664 MW on April 30, said Delhi's power department and discom officials.

"Notwithstanding the intermittent pleasant weather, Delhi's power demand in 2019 is turning out to be up to 22 percent more than the corresponding period last year," an official said.

The power demand in April 2019 has been higher on 19 occasions than the corresponding days last year.

related news

On April 22, it was 3,828 MW in 2018 and 4,588 MW in 2019 — an increase of 20 percent. Again on April 25, it was 4,438 MW in 2018 and 5,552 MW in 2019 — an increase of 19 percent, the officials said.

The trend continues in May 2019. Of the first 24 days of May 2019, the power demand has been higher than on 13 corresponding days of last May, increasing by up to 22 percent on May 10, 2019, when it touched 5,985 MW as against 4,899 MW on May 10, 2018, they said.

However, the power demand between May 15 and 24, 2019, has been marginally less than the power demand on the corresponding days last year as temperatures remained relatively pleasant because of the western disturbances, they pointed.

The peak power recorded in May 2018 was 6,442 MW on May 30, 2018. Delhi's peak power demand during the summers of 2019 may clock 7,400 MW.

Last summer, peak demand breached 7,000 MW for the first time — peaking at 7,016 MW.

This expected peak power demand of 7,400 MW is an increase of over 250 percent over the peak power demand of 2,879 MW in 2002.

It is interesting to note Delhi's peak power demand is substantially more than that of several cities and states. It is more than the power demand of Mumbai and Chennai put together, thrice than Kolkata, and nearly 2.5 times of the seven northeastern states put together, said discom officials.

Arrangements have been firmed up by BSES discoms to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 42 lakhs consumers, said a spokesperson of the discom.

These arrangements include long-term power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim, he said.

BSES discoms will get up to 865 MW (BRPL 550 MW, BYPL 315 MW) of power through banking arrangements.

Apart from this, BRPL will also get 100 MW of Wind Power from April 2019. Of this, 50 MW is already being received. In case of unforeseen contingencies because of low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange, he added.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

First look! Karan Johar to turn host for a dating show on Netflix titl ...

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match at ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Taking Wickets Will be a Challenge When It’s No ...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows to Stop Islamic State Terroris ...

One Child Killed, 14 Injured After Theatre Stage Collapses in China

I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar

Monaco GP: Ferrari Boss Admits of Miscalculation That Left Leclerc Hop ...

After Being Thrown Out of Whatsapp Group, MLA Alka Lamba Wants to Quit ...

Rahul's Absence, 60 Amethi Trips: In Garden of Dying Hopes, How Smriti ...

Korea Series Win Vital for FIH Women's Series Finals Preparation: Indi ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Donald Trump 'not disturbed' by North Korea's short-range missile test ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: 'Prince of clay' Dominic Thiem looks to snatch Rafae ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

As Charminar remains caught between conservation challenges and histor ...

New OxygenOS 9.5.5 update for OnePlus 7 Pro brings camera improvements ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.