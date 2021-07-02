Delhi's peak power demand scales new high of 7,323 MW

As a heatwave scorched the national capital for the fourth day in a row, Delhi's peak power demand scaled a new high of 7,323 MW on Friday afternoon with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that despite the sharp rise, electricity supply remained uninterrupted.

The season's earlier peak of 7,026 MW was registered on Thursday which in turn broke the previous day's record of 6,921 MW.

According to real-time data of Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre, the peak power demand reached 7323 MW at 3.16 pm on Friday.

Chief Minister Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that the city managed to meet the peak demand without any power cuts.

"Despite a sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply," he tweeted.

Delhi's Power Minister Satyendar Jain too congratulated the city's power sector.

"Delhi successfully met its highest electricity peak demand of 7323 MW today. Heartiest congratulations to Delhi power sector for this achievement, he tweeted.

Last year, the peak power demand of the city was 6,314 MW on June 29. The all-time high peak power demand of 7,409 MW was recorded in Delhi on July 2, 2019.

BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- successfully met the peak power demand of 3,079 MW and 1,640 MW, respectively, in their areas, a spokesperson of the power utility said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 2,104 MW, the highest so far this season, on Friday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the company has adequately prepared for the summer season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations.

Because of the lockdown and the weather this year, Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW, though the original estimates were around 7900 MW, discom officials said.