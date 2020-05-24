Delhi's peak power demand picks up, may touch record high in July

In a sign of revival of commercial and industrial activities in Delhi post lockdown relaxations, the peak power demand of the city is picking up and expected to touch a record high of 7500 MW in July.

Discom officials said Delhi's power demand may surpass last year's peak in July which was 7409 MW.

This year, the peak power demand may touch 7500 MW, they said.

"Though Delhi's peak power demand for May is still lower than the peak power demand of last year, it has started catching up. After the end of lockdown 3.0 on May 17, peak demand has started increasing and gap from corresponding period last year narrowed due to easing of restrictions," they said.

Peak power demand is the highest demand in a day, month or an year.

During the lockdown that started on March 23 in Delhi due to coronavirus, there was reduction in the day power demand as commercial and industrial establishments were closed, officials said.

"The closing down of commercial and industrial establishments besides offices had led to around 70-90 percent reduction of the power demand in this segment," the officials said.

However, Delhi's domestic load that is around 75 percent of the total power load of the city has remained unaffected. In fact, there was a slight increase in this category, they said.

In the first 23 days of May, Delhi's peak power demand has been 5021 MW – a reduction of around 16 per cent from 5985 MW in the corresponding period last year.

"The demand has started to increase with the easing of restrictions and increase in the temperature, especially, the night peak. However, the overall demand is expected to remain muted as compared to earlier pre-COVID projections," the officials said.

Already, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by around 49 percent in May as compared to April this year. Peak power demand in April was 3362 MW and in May (up to May 23) 5021 MW, they said.

The power supply is Delhi is managed by three discoms, joint ventures of the Delhi government with private partners. The BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL supply majority of the city areas barring north and north west Delhi that are catered by the TPDDL.

"We are closely watching the evolving coronavirus situation in the national capital and taking all appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to our consumers without compromising the safety of our employees," said a BSES spokesperson.

Arrangements have been firmed up by the BSES discoms to source adequate power to meet the demand through long term power purchasing agreements and banking arrangements with other states, he added





