Delhi's minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

Feb 04, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during day time while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degree Celsius.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 81 per cent. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 9 am, which is in the poor category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

first published: Feb 4, 2023 10:26 am