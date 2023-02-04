English
    Delhi's minimum temperature at 9 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

    The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during day time while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degree Celsius.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    (Image: AFP)

    The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

    The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during day time while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degree Celsius.

    The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 81 per cent. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 9 am, which is in the poor category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.