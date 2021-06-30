MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, surrounding markets shut down till July 5 for violating coronavirus norms

These shut down restrictions in these markets in Delhi are not applicable on shops dealing with essential goods and services

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST
COVID-19 Update: These markets in Delhi will be closed from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5 or till further orders. (Representative image: Reuters)

COVID-19 Update: These markets in Delhi will be closed from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5 or till further orders. (Representative image: Reuters)


Amid the rising worry of the possible third wave of COVID-19 and its Delta Plus variant, the East District administration in Delhi has ordered to shut down the Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets till July 5 due to people not adhering to coronavirus-appropriate behaviour. However, shops selling essential goods are exempted from the closure.

The markets will be closed from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5 or till further orders, reported The Times of India citing an order issued by East district magistrate Sonika Singh and Delhi Disaster Management Authority chairperson on June 29.

The “stretch from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar, etc would be restricted to open from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5 or till further orders,” said the order.

These shut down restrictions are not applicable on shops dealing with essential goods and services, said the report.

The order further stated that “According to the Preet Vihar SDM’s report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure COVID-19 protocols last Sunday.”

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The DCP (East) has been asked to follow the order strictly and East Delhi Municipal Corporation will get sanitisation done in the area, said the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, traders claimed that they had no information about the issue of increasing congestion.

The national capital recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on June 29, according to a health department bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,094. The death toll stands at 24,971, it said. The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 percent from 0.10 percent on June 28, the bulletin stated.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India
first published: Jun 30, 2021 09:15 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.