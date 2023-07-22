Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 22 said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 percent to 25 percent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city. He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 percent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.