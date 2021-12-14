MARKET NEWS

English
India

Delhi's first patient of Omicron variant of COVID-19 discharged from hospital: Officials

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

Delhi’s first patient of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a 37-year-old man, has been discharged from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.

The LNJP hospital has been designated for treating patients infected with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa has also tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in the national capital to get infected with the new variant of the coronavirus.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #vaccine
first published: Dec 14, 2021 11:26 am

