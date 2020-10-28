Delhi's daily coronavirus infection tally crosses 5,000 for first time

Delhi's daily coronavirus infection tally crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time on October 28 as the national capital witnessed a sudden spike in cases in the past few days. According to a health department bulletin, the national capital recorded 5,673 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike here till date, taking the total caseload to over 3.7 lakh.

Forty new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,396, the bulletin said, adding that the fresh figure included one death which had occurred in August.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,853 cases was recorded on Tuesday.

The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

The 5,673 fresh cases on Wednesday came out of the 60,571 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 29,378 from 27,873 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,70,014.