Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's COVID-19 tally breaches 2.82 lakh mark with 3,037 fresh cases; death toll at 5,401

A total of 55,423 COVID-19 tests were conducted, officials said, adding the number of containment zones stands at 2,615.

PTI

A total of 3,037 fresh coronavirus cases in the national capital took the infection tally to 2.82 lakh on October 1, while the death toll mounted to 5,401, authorities said. Forty fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the last 24 hours in the city, they said.

A total of 55,423 COVID-19 tests were conducted, officials said, adding the number of containment zones stands at 2,615. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, Union cabinet secretary conducted a meeting on Public Health Response to COVID-appropriate behavior' via video conferencing.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also held a meeting with medical directors or medical superintendents of all state-run hospitals to review the status of coronavirus testing. Delhi chief secretary took a review meeting of all district magistrates on COVID-19 management, it said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 06:41 pm

