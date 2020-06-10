App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's COVID-19 cases to reach 5.5 lakh by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: Scientists

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by July 31. This is dramatically higher from the city's tally of 31,309 cases on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 count is 2,76,583.

PTI
Reuters
Reuters

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be “possible” for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by July 31. This is dramatically higher from the city's tally of 31,309 cases on Wednesday. India's COVID-19 count is 2,76,583.

“The model that I used for India found that there could be around 8-10 lakh cases in India by mid or end of July. So it won't be surprising to get to those figures (5.5 lakh) in Delhi,” said Samit Bhattacharya, mathematics professor and researcher at the School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University.

Close

“Delhi getting around 5.5 lakh cases by end July might be possible as the number of cases is growing,” Bhattacharya told PTI.   According to virologist Upasana Ray, only epidemiologists and statisticians can comment on exact numbers and predictions.

related news

"I believe that if the government is telling something, there must be some basis to it,” Ray, senior scientist at CSIR-IICB, Kolkata, added.   Reaching the alarmingly high figure of 5.5 lakh is possible using mathematical modelling, agreed Lovi Raj Gupta, executive dean of Science and Technology, Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab.

"The validity and the accuracy would depend on the selection of the model based on the variation of data. As this is time-series data, trends and seasonality play vital role,"  Gupta told PTI.

Time series analysis is a statistical technique dealing with data in a series of particular time periods or intervals. "You look at what is happening previously and average it out and on the basis of that you can create the differencing pattern of the future. It can be very well done using time series variation,” Gupta said.

Mathematical modelling can be used to understand how a virus spreads within a population, according to a research article published in the journal BMC Public Health.

The essence of mathematical modelling lies in writing down a set of mathematical equations that mimic reality. These are then solved for certain values of the parameters within the equations.

The solutions of the mathematical model can be refined when information already known about the virus spread is used -- for example, available data on reported number of infections, the reported number of hospitalisations or the confirmed number of deaths due to the infection.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Sisodia also quoted officials from the Centre as saying there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain added in a separate conversation with the media that the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half the fresh cases being reported.

Bhattacharya said community transmission “definitely” started a long time back in Delhi.

“It doesn't mean the whole of Delhi will have infections uniformly for community transmission to happen. Nearly 30,000 infections in Delhi have already happened and according to the Delhi population it is definitely community transmission,” he said.

“As far as my understanding of disease transmission, in local transmission there is a small spike in the number of infections. After that it gradually increases, and definitely at that point starts the community transmission.” Bhattacharya added.

Ray explained that community transmission is said to happen or is a stage of disease transmission which by definition lacks exact source of transmission for many reported cases, that is the source of infection might not be traced back.

“We have seen a very long and stringent lockdown in our country. Yet, the number of cases have been seen to be rising. In many cases we can't trace back the source.

"If the rise in COVID 19 cases can't be linked to community transmission, then the next question should be.....what is the reason for such an increase? Is the virus more virulent? We don't know that either. Are we bringing in infection from elsewhere? How can that be? It was a lockdown.”

While all these assumptions are true, it will not be wrong to say that just an increase in infection numbers won't point to community transmission, Ray added. PTI  SAR MIN MIN .

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 11:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Realtors' demand for one-time debt restructuring logical, genuine and reasonable: Devendra Fadnavis

Realtors' demand for one-time debt restructuring logical, genuine and reasonable: Devendra Fadnavis

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.