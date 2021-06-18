Delhi's 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Kanta Prasad (left) with Youtuber Gaurav Wasan (right) |File image

Kanta Prasad, the owner of Delhi's famous eatery 'Baba Ka Dhaba', was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital after he allegedly attempted suicide, reports said on June 18.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received late night on June 17, informing them that a person has been admitted to the hospital following a suicide bid. The person was identified as Prasad, who shot to fame last year after a Youtuber shared his story.

A police officer, who spoke to The Indian Express, said Prasad's wife informed them that he was "depressed over the past few days". "He is currently undergoing treatment", the officer added.

Prasad, 80, along with his wife received an array of funds in October last year after vlogger Gaurav Wasan shared a video of their eatery.

The couple had subsequently opened up a restaurant but were forced to close in February due to mounting losses. Prasad's wife said the cost of operating the restaurant was around Rs 1 lakh, whereas, they could draw revenue of around Rs 30,000-40,000.

After closing the restaurant, the couple reopened their roadside eatery in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Prasad had, in November last year, filed a case against Wasan for allegedly misappropriating the money that was raised to help him and his wife. On June 14, however, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner retracted from his position. In a video, he was heard as saying that "Wasan is not a thief".

"We never called him a thief. I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him (Wasan) but he approached us himself,’ I would like to apologise," he said.