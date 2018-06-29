Delhi's anti-mosquito drive stung by vacancies in key official posts

Monsoons are here, and the country's capital Delhi is not ready to deal with mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. To tackle these contagious diseases, Delhi has set up a vast army of anti-mosquito officials. However, the city is dangerously short of officials for the duty. The municipal corporations are confronted by a shocking 80-100% vacancies in the top range for anti-mosquito officials.

According to a report in The Times of India, in Delhi, the temperature hasn't dropped below 16 degrees celsius last year for any longer period in the winter months to stop mosquito breeding. It is therefore quite likely that the intensity of malaria, dengue and chikungunya will be especially high during the rainy months.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) holds the responsibility of replenishing the depleted ranks. An official from the department remarked that the current situation is due to DSSSB's lackadaisical functioning.

A civic officer complained that, “We sent DSSSB our requisition way back in 2012, more than five years before the slated mass retirements, and are still awaiting the recruitment process to be completed.”

According to a public health officer ironically, there is no dearth of takers for these posts. “Every time these jobs are announced, DSSSB receives a huge number of applications,” Admittedly, the process of replenishing the ranks has also been delayed by litigation. “Several candidates and contractual employees have approached the courts to challenge the recruitment process,” explained the officer.

Some are hopeful of an imminent solution to the vacancy problem. An SDMC health officer said “the recruitment process is in the final stage” and DSSSB would soon have people in the posts. He also gave assurance about the civic body roping in contractual staff to take up the supervisory roles.