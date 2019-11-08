App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' on November 8

The air quality index of Delhi was 350 at 9 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The air quality in Delhi kept under 'very poor' category in the morning on November 8 because of high humidity, officials said. The city received 8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am in past 24 hours and relative humidity was 94 percent, a MeT department official said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 350 at 9 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe' while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Close

After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category on Thursday because of high humidity following light rain, officials said.

related news

Delhi had been breathing relatively less polluted air for three days after a bright sun and improved wind speed pulled the city out of the grip of a dense haze that had been lingering over it since October 29.

But the increased humidity on Thursday proved harmful, they said.

Delhi's overall air quality index read 309 at 4 pm and 320 at 7 pm on November 7.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.