App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', expected to turn 'severe' due to dust storm: SAFAR

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) was at 341 on May 8 which falls in 'very poor' category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi's air quality nosedived to 'very poor' on May 8 and is expected to deteriorate further to 'severe' category due to dust storm in northwest India, the Centre-run SAFAR said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) was at 341 on May 8 which falls in 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 339.

related news

Gufran Beig, an scientist at SAFAR, said whole of northwest Indian, including north Gujarat, Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are going to be in the grip of dust storm from tonight.

"As the storm dust is now arrested in Delhi and combining with local dust lifting, further deterioration of air quality is expected for today and tomorrow. Air quality is predicted to touch severe category late tonight and will continue to be so till May 10," he said.

Beig said the "origin of the current episode" is widespread dust from dry arid west Rajasthan region due to high temperature and favourable wind speed.

"Most of the northwest region is going to have very poor to sever air quality during next two days (till May 10). After that, Delhi's air quality is expected to improve due to western disturbance and thunderstorm. But occasional episodes of sudden peaking of dust at isolated places in Delhi cannot be ruled out," he said.
First Published on May 8, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #SAFAR

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: SRH put up 1 ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son has a name and it’s straight ...

Mental Hai Kya vs Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli attacks ...

MET Gala and why Khloe Kardashian has never been invited to it

SOTY 2: Ananya Panday shares a throwback picture from her first day of ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby: The first pics are here a ...

Gajraj Rao has a hilarious reaction to Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala ha ...

Avengers Endgame: How did the Russo Brothers convince Robert Downey Jr ...

Cong Will Probe Rafale Deal if Voted to Power, Investigate Modi & Anil ...

In Pics, Women's T20 Challenge, Velocity vs Trailblazers

We Work for All But Feel Bad When They Don't Choose Lotus, Says Maneka ...

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Name Newborn Son Archie Harrison Mou ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven ...

White House Invokes Executive Privilege to Stop Full Mueller Report Fr ...

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: First Photos of Prince Harry & Me ...

Nitin Gadkari Warns Pakistan, Says River Water Will be Stopped If Supp ...

Will support any "non-Modi" party if Delhi given full statehood, says ...

India's alcohol intake up by 38% in seven years, says study

Congress accuses Narendra Modi of destroying economy, says lost 1.1 cr ...

No party will get majority, Congress will forge alliance for 'UPA Plus ...

Why the government is looking to sweeten the ESOP deal for startups

Gold prices surge by Rs 180 on firm global trend

Lot of NBFCs have moderated their growth aspirations, says Crisil Rati ...

Market will be nervous and volatile till election results, says Sundar ...

In election years, stock market performed better post poll results, tr ...

Regionalism is passé, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh, claims Modi govt ...

Toll rises to 9 in suicide blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar Sufi shr ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 18: Two murders, political ...

Before Student Of The Year 2, ranking directors who made their debut w ...

NSSO report confirms critics were right on GDP fiasco; distortion of d ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: Science behind decision to regulate DSD athlet ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting on Delhi’s water crisis — the matt ...

Google Pixel 3a XL review: A practical smartphone that’s out to chal ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.