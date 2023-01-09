English
    Delhi's air quality turns 'severe', CAQM asks NCR states to strictly implement anti-pollution curbs

    An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said low temperatures, calm winds and high moisture content led to trapping of pollutants.

    PTI
    January 09, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    As Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the "severe" category on Monday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

    Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said low temperatures, calm winds and high moisture content led to trapping of pollutants.

    Considering the sudden spike in air pollution, the CAQM held an urgent review meeting with officials from Delhi and NCR states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and directed them to implement the provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the field with "greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality".

    The commission also stressed on the need to deploy enough inspection teams to ensure the implementation of the anti-pollution plan.
