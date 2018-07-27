App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality turns good for the first time this year: Authorities

The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the "good" category, Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR), said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi's air quality turned "good" today for the first time this year due to continuous rains that have washed away the pollutants in the air, authorities said. The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 43 which falls under the "good" category, Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research institute (SAFAR), said.

An AQI in the range of 0-50 is considered "Good", 51-100 "Satisfactory", 101-200 "Moderate", 201-300 "Poor", 301-400 "Very Poor" and 401-500 "Severe".

The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm) was recorded as "good" at 39 in Delhi-NCR and 32 in Delhi.

The PM2.5 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 2.5 mm) was 39 in Delhi-NCR and 21 in Delhi today, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Beig said the monsoon had led to a flow of clean moisture-laden winds into the city that was cleansing the air.

Delhiites breathed "good" quality air for the first time this year.

There was a dip in the air quality on June 13 due to dust storms in western India that pushed the pollution level to "severe plus", bringing to light that emergency-level pollution could be a "summer-time problem" too.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.