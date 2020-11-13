Delhi’s air quality to slip into ‘severe’ category on Diwali, warns IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on November 13 that Delhi’s air quality is set to worsen on Diwali 2020. The met department has predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital will slip into ‘severe’ once again this weekend.

“Presently, Delhi’s air quality is very poor and is expected to go worse to severe on November 14. It can be worse if there are additional emissions. The AQI will improve after Diwali and there are chances of drizzle and rain on November 15,” Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD, told ANI.

“During this period the meteorological conditions are not favourable for good dispersion of air pollutants and further there will be little additional emission from firecrackers and traffic. Although the government has taken a lot of steps to control air pollution, still these external emissions will impact negatively,” he added.

The AQI in Delhi is already in the ‘very poor’ category at 328 as on November 13; on November 12 it was 314. Delhi’s AQI was ‘severe’ earlier this month for six consecutive days from November 6.

The Delhi government has implemented a host of measures to prevent the air pollution from worsening further. A total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers is being observed till November 30, especially in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital.