you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality slips to 'severe' due to slow winds

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Nov 25 After 10 days, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the "severe" category on Wednesday due to slow winds..

PTI
Image: AP
Image: AP

After 10 days, Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the "severe" category on Wednesday due to slow winds, government agencies said.

Stubble burning accounted for two percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) mobile app, SAMEER, the city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 401 on Wednesday morning and deteriorated to 415 in the evening. It was 388 on Tuesday.

It was 302 on Monday, 274 on Sunday, 251 on Saturday, 296 on Friday, and 283 on Thursday. The capital's AQI was in the "severe" category on November 15, a day after Diwali, but later improved and remained in either the "poor" or "moderate" category until November 22.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". According to Ministry of Earth Sciences' monitoring system SAFAR, stubble fire counts were quite low at 63 on Tuesday with its share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air at two per cent on Wednesday.

"Effective stubble fire counts with sufficient potential as estimated from SAFAR-multi-satellite products are low (around 63). Hence, the stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi's air is estimated as two per cent for today, it said. It forecasted winds to pick up and improve the ventilation condition by Thursday.

The AQI is forecasted to improve towards very poor' category by tomorrow and likely stay in the lower end of Very Poor on November 27 and 28, SAFAR said. Stubble burning accounted for five percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Tuesday, six percent on Monday, and 12 percent on Sunday. It was 13 percent on Saturday, 15 percent on Friday, and 20 percent on Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city on Wednesday settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius and 10.4 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 07:12 pm

tags #AQI #Delhi #Delhi air quality

