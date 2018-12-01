App
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality remains very poor for sixth consecutive day: Authorities

The CPCB said in 27 areas of the national capital, the air quality was in the "very poor" category.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the sixth consecutive day on December 1 with the meteorological conditions remaining unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, authorities said.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 322, which fell in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 is considered to be "severe".

The CPCB said in 27 areas of the national capital, the air quality was in the "very poor" category, while in five areas, it was recorded in the "poor" category.

The PM2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) level was recorded at 155 and the PM10 level at 310, it added.

Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a "very poor" air quality while Gurgaon recorded a "poor" air quality, the CPCB data showed.

Delhi's air quality has been in the "very poor" category for the past one week with several areas recording a "severe" air quality, the authorities said.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to remain in the same category with a slight decline in the pollution levels by Sunday due to an enhanced wind speed.
First Published on Dec 1, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #India #New Delhi

