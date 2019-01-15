Delhi's air quality 'poor', high wind speed to keep pollution level in check

Delhi recorded 'poor' air quality on Monday with high wind speed expected to keep pollution level in check and have a "positive impact" in dispersion of pollutants.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 237, which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's air quality was severe till Sunday but with improved wind speed of 20 km/hr, the air quality significantly improved and was recorded in 'poor' category, authorities said.

As many as 26 areas recorded 'poor' air quality and five 'moderate', the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded 'poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was at 115, while the PM10 level 201, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality index over Delhi is "poor".

"The Safar-forecast is suggestive of a marginal increase (in pollution) for the next two days but the level will remain in 'poor' to lower side of 'very poor' category," the SAFAR said.

The AQI is expected to increase slowly. The surface wind speed is still high but may decline from Wednesday, the SAFAR said.