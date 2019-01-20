App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air quality oscillating between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories

On Sunday, as many as 10 areas recorded 'severe' air quality and 22 'very poor', the CPCB said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi's air quality oscillated between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories on January 20 as wind speed dropped and slowed down dispersion of pollutants, authorities said. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 399, which falls in the 'very poor' category, and remains just two points below 'severe'.

The air quality Sunday morning was recorded in the 'severe' category, CPCB data showed.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On Sunday, as many as 10 areas recorded 'severe' air quality and 22 'very poor', the CPCB said.

related news

In the National Capital Region, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'severe' air quality, while Greater Noida recorded 'very poor' air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 332, while the PM10 level was 497, it said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality over Delhi is fluctuating between 'very poor' and 'severe'.

"The dispersion is low. Western disturbances influence may impact Delhi's air quality by introducing the moisture and making the air heavy. The expected fall in temperature and moderate fog is likely to bring down the inversion layer to keep both gaseous and particulate pollutants near the surface.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #Air pollution #Delhi Pollution #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.