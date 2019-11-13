App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi's air quality in severe zone, may enter emergency category

The AQI in adjoining areas of Noida and Greater Noida was recorded at 472 and 462 respectively while Faridabad and Gurugram had an AQI of 441 and 448 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Delhi's air quality on November 13 was in the "severe" category but pollution levels are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category as the day progresses.

On November 13 morning, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 81 percent.

The AQI in adjoining areas of Noida and Greater Noida was recorded at 472 and 462 respectively while Faridabad and Gurugram had an AQI of 441 and 448 respectively.

Close

An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe' while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

related news

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the days with the maximum likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on November 12 with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.

The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm and 437 at 9 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on November 11.

On November 12, Delhi recorded a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 11.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.