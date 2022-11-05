Delhi's air quality in 'severe' category as thick smog covers national capital

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category at 431 on November 5 morning as a thick layer of haze hung over the national capital, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The air quality continued to dip in Delhi-NCR on Saturday morning, as Noida's AQI rose to 529, Gurugram's jumped to 478, and near Dhirpur's inched higher to 534, according to ANI.

An AQI of above 400 is considered 'severe' and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government on November 4 announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 percent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow the same.

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution jumped to 34 percent recently, the highest this season so far.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has banned the entry of diesel trucks carrying non-essential goods into the capital, while Delhi's administration suspended most construction and demolition work in the region earlier this week.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said going forward 50% of Delhi government employees would be told to work from home, and he urged private firms to take similar steps.

On Thursday, the local authority in Noida ordered all schools to conduct online classes for students up to the eighth grade.