English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, min temp 15.2 degrees celsius

    The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 266 around 9:15 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    FIle image

    FIle image

    Delhi's air quality improved on Tuesday morning, as the AQI stood in the 'poor' category, even as the minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

    The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 266 around 9:15 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.  Delhi's overall air quality index had read 361 at 8 pm on Monday.  An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

    The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

    The city recorded a relative humidity of 94 per cent at 8:30 AM, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 15.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 31.1 degrees Celsius.  The meteorological office has forecast mainly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.
    PTI
    Tags: #AQI #Delhi Air Pollution #Delhi air quality
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:48 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.