Delhi's air quality in moderate category

Partly cloudy skies are likely in the city which logged a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 87 per cent. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (122) category around 9:15 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.