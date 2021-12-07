MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi's air quality improves with increased wind speed

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 255, an improvement from 322 on December 6.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

The national capital's air quality improved considerably on December 7 with favourable wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 255, an improvement from 322 on December 6.

Neighbouring Faridabad (234), Ghaziabad (235), Greater Noida (174), Gurgaon (248) and Noida (212) recorded their air quality in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said local wind speed increased to 16 kmph on Tuesday. Moderate wind speed over the next four days will further improve ventilation, it said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, and a maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 40 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky along with mist or shallow fog for Wednesday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

 
PTI
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #Delhi AQI
first published: Dec 7, 2021 10:14 pm

