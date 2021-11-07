MARKET NEWS

Delhi's air quality improves marginally but stays in 'severe' zone

The Delhi government has deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust.

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST
Delhi air pollution (Image: ANI)

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on November 7 but stayed in the ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 436.


According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s AQI stood at 449 (severe) at 8am, and 437 at 4pm, on November 6. The AQI on It was 462 on Friday.


An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.


“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category as surface winds are becoming stronger, dispersing air pollutants. Strong north westerly winds enhance transport of emissions from stubble burning. Share of crop residue burning emissions in PM2.5 is 41 per cent (effective fire count 5,159),” SAFAR had said on Saturday.


The Delhi government has deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of the major contributors to air pollution, after the air quality in the national capital deteriorated because of Diwali.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off the water tankers, terming it an “emergency measure” to help people. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee also shut down 92 construction and demolition projects across the city on Friday for flouting dust control norms.

Tags: #AQI #Delhi #India
first published: Nov 7, 2021 09:27 am

