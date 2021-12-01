Delhi's air quality improves but still 'very poor'

(Image: AP)

Delhi's air quality showed a slight improvement on December 1 due to favourable wind speed, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 316, down from 329 on November 30. It was was 389 on the day before.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, winds are likely to slow down on December 1-2, reducing ventilation, leading to deterioration in the air quality. Favourable wind speed is expected again from December 3.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years.

The city saw severe pollution on 11 days, the highest in the month since the CPCB started maintaining air quality data in 2015, and not a single day of moderate or better air quality.

The 30-day average of the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 376. It was 328 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 335 in 2018, 361 in 2017, 374 in 2016 and 358 in 2015, according to the CPCB.

The Delhi government has issued an order extending the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, till December 7. CNG and electric trucks, however, will be allowed to ply.

The ban on construction and demolition activities would continue till further orders, it said.

Classes resumed in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and government offices, too, reopened from November 29.