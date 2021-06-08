MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi’s air quality drops as vehicles reclaim roads amid easing of lockdown

The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a body under the union government, has forecast that Delhi’s AQI is expected to worsen over the next three days.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Commuters drive under heavy smog near Akshardham temple in New Delhi (File image: News18)

Commuters drive under heavy smog near Akshardham temple in New Delhi (File image: News18)

Delhi’s air quality has taken a hit as vehicles have reclaimed roads once again. This came at a time when lockdown-like restrictions put in place to curb the further spread of COVID-19 were being eased with the second wave of cases subsiding.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 134 on June 6, it increased to 180 on June 7. At 9 am on June 8, it had increased to 192.

Parts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) reported heavy traffic on June 8, local news media reported. The Delhi government allowed markets and malls to reopen between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis from June 7. Private offices were also allowed to reopen with 50 percent staff.

The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a body under the union government, has forecast that Delhi’s AQI is expected to worsen over the next three days. The PM10 levels would rise to 200 on June 9 and to 236 by June 10, the air quality forecast suggested.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AQI #Current Affairs #Delhi #India
first published: Jun 8, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey