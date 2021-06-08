Delhi’s air quality drops as vehicles reclaim roads amid easing of lockdown

Commuters drive under heavy smog near Akshardham temple in New Delhi (File image: News18)

Delhi’s air quality has taken a hit as vehicles have reclaimed roads once again. This came at a time when lockdown-like restrictions put in place to curb the further spread of COVID-19 were being eased with the second wave of cases subsiding.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 134 on June 6, it increased to 180 on June 7. At 9 am on June 8, it had increased to 192.

Parts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) reported heavy traffic on June 8, local news media reported. The Delhi government allowed markets and malls to reopen between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis from June 7. Private offices were also allowed to reopen with 50 percent staff.

The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), a body under the union government, has forecast that Delhi’s AQI is expected to worsen over the next three days. The PM10 levels would rise to 200 on June 9 and to 236 by June 10, the air quality forecast suggested.