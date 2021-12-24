Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category with overall AQI standing at 425: SAFAR-India

Making matters worse, Diwali falls in period when farmers in the Delhi's neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana burn the stubble left after harvesting to prepare their fields for the next crop. Stubble fires accounted for up to 35% of New Delhi's PM2.5 levels, according to data from SAFAR's monitoring system, which falls under the federal Ministry of Earth Sciences A rare spell of clear skies in October due to intermittent rains and winds had helped Delhiites breathe their cleanest air in at least four years. (Image: ANI)

Air quality in Delhi on Friday deteriorated further dropping to the 'severe' category with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi being recorded at 425, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on December 24.

The AQI in Noida stands at 570, in Gurugram the AQI stood at 375 and the cities remain in the 'critical' and in 'very poor category respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe', according to the government agencies.

Over 34,000 pollution-related complaints have been received through the Green Delhi application so far, out of which, over 32,000 have been resolved, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed.

In an official statement, Rai said, "a total of 34,411 pollution-related complaints have been received through Green Delhi App so far and more than 32,897 complaints have been resolved."

The maximum number of complaints came from MCD, DDA, and PWD, the minister informed. "The app has proved to be highly successful as 96 percent of the pollution-related complaints received through Green Delhi App have been resolved already," he said.

Rai added, "Any Delhi citizen can complain about pollution through the Green Delhi App. The government ensures immediate action on the basis of the type of complaint received through the app".

"The Green Delhi App is the most important way to fight against pollution, as it directly connects the two crore people of national capital to the Government's war on pollution", the state Environment Minister said as he is speaking about the importance of the Green Delhi App.

Rai further added, "Any citizen in Delhi can complain about incidents of pollution they witness through this app, depending on which the government takes further action".

It is noted that the app which was launched in October this year, is a joint platform of 27 departments of Delhi and all these departments are responsible to take joint action with respect to the complaints received via the Green Delhi App.

The platform includes departments of the Central Government, Delhi Government, as well as the Municipal Corporation. A nodal officer has been appointed in every department to operate this app.

On this app, one can complain in 10 categories such as Industrial Pollution, BioMass Pollution, Garbage burning Pollution, Construction or Demolition Pollution, Vehicular Pollution, Pothole Pollution, Road Pollution, Noise Pollution, and so on.