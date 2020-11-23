Delhiites shift wedding venues to Noida, Gurugram after Delhi restricts number of guests to 50

The Delhi government’s move to restrict the number of guests allowed in a wedding to 50 is prompting people to host functions outside the city, especially in Gurugram and Noida, where 100 and more guests are allowed, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the wedding planners argue that the uncertain policies are making people choose neighbouring areas over the national capital.

“People who have weddings till February are going forward with their 50 people wedding in Delhi only. They don’t have an option since they have already made certain advance payments. However, February onwards people are looking at venues in Gurugram because Delhi seems very uncertain with its policies right now,” wedding planner Rudhir Sharma, from Wedding & Event Design by Rudhir explained.

Wedding planners told the daily that after seeing an upward rise in demand for wedding venues, hotels in the national capital region (NCR) are increasing rates.

In addition, the sudden shift is also leading to a paucity of venues in the NCR. “People are really preferring to go to Gurugram for their functions. But venues are not available there anymore since they are already booked. So those who couldn’t find an alternative at the last minute, have had to either postpone or cancel their events,” says Salil Chaudhry from Dew Events at Khan Market.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjwal had withdrawn the relaxations allowing 200 people to attend a wedding.

"When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Center's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval,” he had said in a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, according to a report in PTI, the Supreme Court expressed its concerns over the spurt in positive cases in the capital on November 23 and sought status report on the steps taken to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain.