Delhi youths taken for a ride; duped of lakhs over fake railway jobs

Desperate to get a job with Indian Railways, a group of Delhi youths were duped of Rs 10 lakh each over fake Railway jobs. They realised that they were cheated only after reaching the Railway headquarters to collect their confirmation letters.

As per a report by The Times of India, these youths had paid Rs 10 lakh each for training at an institute assuring them a government job. They had also appeared for the recruitment exam and were being paid a stipend of Rs 8,500 per month for three months.

However, on reaching the Railway headquarters to collect their confirmation letters, these youths realised that this was all a part of an elaborate plan by a six-member gang of fraudsters.

The report quoted Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner (crime) as saying that they have registered a case with the Crime Branch and have identified all the six members of the gang.

The police have already arrested five of them; Kuldeep, Amit Pal, Manoj, Dinesh and Jitender. The sixth member and the apparent leader of the gang, Priyanka, an ex-air hostess, is still being tracked.

Kumar said, “We have identified all the gang members and an effort is being made to trace Priyanka at the earliest. She had taken the largest share of the money and had even bought properties and assets with it.”

Police have found 14 victims so far and are scanning the records of the agency, Green Tea Aviation, run by a member of the gang, Amit Pal, to find details of rest of the victims. Kuldeep had contacted a website designer in Kolkata and developed a website which was an exact replica of the Indian Railways site. The results of the fake exam were displayed on this fake site.

The police also suspect that some Railway employees gave these fraudsters access to the railway premises.