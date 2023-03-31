Delhi women's panel issues directions on improving conditions of transgenders in city

The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued recommendations to the Centre and the Delhi government to improve the conditions of transgender persons in the national capital.

The Government of India passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019 and the Central Rules in 2020. However, the state rules for Delhi are yet to be notified, the women’s panel said in a statement. In response to a notice by the panel, the Delhi government said the approved draft rules for the city were pending notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

It also informed the commission that the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board had been approved and it was pending with the Home ministry for notification.

The commission’s recommendations were marked to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government’s Social Welfare department. In its recommendation to the ministry, the commission directed to expedite the notification of the rules and the Transgender Welfare Board so that steps could be taken to ensure the welfare and empowerment of trans persons in Delhi.

The commission pointed out that 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, had already set up Transgender Welfare Boards and added that Delhi should not lag behind. The women's panel also recommended to the city government immediately launch schemes for the welfare of trans persons and set up shelter homes for those in need of the state's care and protection.

Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects in Mansa The panel said it also identified several lacunae in the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, especially on issues to trans persons 'certificates of identity' that can be used to avail of government welfare schemes. The commission had issued notices to all district magistrates on this issue and found that only 76 certificates of identity were issued in Delhi in the past three years despite the national capital having 4,213 trans persons, according to the 2011 census. It also noted that most districts received very few applications seeking certificates.

PTI