Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on New Year

PTI
Jan 01, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed on Sunday in several parts of the national capital, including at Connaught Place and India Gate, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate the New Year.

According to police, heavy snarls were also reported from ITO intersection and near Akshardham temple. Police said that traffic was also affected as a group of people belonging to Jain community protested near India Gate on Sunday. They took out a march to protest against the Jharkhand government's recent decision to declare Sammed Shikharji, a pilgrimage site for the Jain community, as a tourist place, a police officer said.

Several commuters took to Twitter to share their problems.

''Utter chaos and long traffic jams around India Gate on Sunday and Saturday. This happens every year,'' one of the commuters twitted.

Another commuter said that central Delhi witnessed a huge traffic around Mandi House, India Gate, Connaught Place, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Shahjahan Road, and Man Singh Road.

Rahul Sharma, who was going towards Khajuri Khas from Bhogal, said, ''There was heavy traffic near Bhajanpura and Pusta Road in Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi. I had to take several alternate routes to reach my destination.'' Dr Rajendra Prasad Road and Akbar Road were among the areas in Lutyens' Delhi where people witnessed snarls.