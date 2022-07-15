Delhi Wall Collapse: Rescue operations on; at least 4 dead, several feared trapped

Debris being cleared from wall collapse site

At least four people have died and two sustained critical injuries after the wall of an under-construction godown in the Alipur area of Delhi collapsed on July 15.

Police and fire brigade had rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and rescue operations are still underway with more persons feared trapped under debris.



Alipur wall collapse, Delhi | Of the 10 people rescued, 4 dead. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/XwQccfjxZf

News agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying: “Of the 10 people rescued, four are dead. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped. Debris is being cleared from the site.”

Sharing details of the operation, Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF, said: “We got initial info that a wall of an under-construction building has collapsed and six to 12 people are feared trapped. Based on the initial info, we conducted technical, manual, and canine-based searches at the wall collapse site.

Reports suggest that the Delhi Fire Service was informed about the wall collapse of the 5,000-square-yard godown in Alipur’s Bakoli area around 12.40 pm. Four fire tenders reportedly rushed to the accident site.

Meanwhile, the Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) has expressed anguish over the incident of the wall collapse in Alipur and tweeted: