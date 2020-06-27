App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for COVID-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oxymetres and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.

PTI
File image
File image

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victorious, but it will take time for it.

The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for COVID-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oxymetres and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.

In the past one month, the number of beds have been raised significantly in hospitals and now there is no lack of beds. Out of 13,500 available, 7,500 are vacant, he said.

Close

Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for COVID-19 are being undertaken daily in the city.

related news

He said a serological survey has started for ascertaining the level of coronavirus spread in the city. Under the survey started on Saturday, 20,000 samples will be collected, the chief minister said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

In pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Should we exercise with face mask on? Here's everything you should know

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Coronavirus impact: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami pegs Rs 85,000 crore fiscal deficit

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

Job loss, financial distress, social stigma haunt COVID-19 patients in Assam

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.