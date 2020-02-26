Delhi violence | Women protesters temporarily clear road under Jafrabad metro station, says report

The demonstrators who had gathered on the road under the Jafrabad Metro Station in violence-hit northeast Delhi to protest the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, vacated the spot on the evening of February 25.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police have confirmed that the women who were on a sit-in protest at the site since February 22 have left.

“There are no protesters at either the Jafrabad Metro Station or the Maujpur Chowk,” said Delhi Police Special Commissioner Satish Golcha.

Several pockets in northeast Delhi have heavy security deployment at the moment to prevent further violence. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the gates of all five metro stations in the vicinity that were shut in the wake of the clashes, were reopened on February 26.

Meanwhile, the report quoted a protester saying that the women who were demonstrating against the contentious law have vowed to come back. They reportedly announced they were shifting “temporarily,” and that the protests will resume as soon as the situation is under control.

The report noted that more than 20 people, including a police constable, have died in the clashes that turned communal later. Nearly 250 more people have sustained injuries and are being treated in nearby areas now.

Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Randhawa has informed that 11 FIRs have been filed and nearly 25 persons have been detained by the police. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have also been imposed in the violence-hit areas.