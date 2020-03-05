Delhi violence: Suspended AAP corporator Tahir Hussain to surrender before court

Suspended AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, accused in the kidnapping and murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma, will surrender before a Delhi court at 2 pm on March 5, reports suggest.

Hussain had reportedly disappeared a day after he was suspended by his party, with the Delhi Police unable to trace his whereabouts. He had also reportedly switched off his phone.

Earlier on March 4, a Delhi court had deferred for today the hearing of Hussain's anticipatory bail application in a case lodged in connection with alleged killing of Sharma.

District and Sessions Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain had deferred the matter noting that the copy of the notice regarding his plea was not served to the SIT, formed to probe the cases related to the violence over the new citizenship law.

Hussain has been booked in the murder case of the IB staffer in northeast Delhi amid violence over the new citizenship law last week.

Hussain has denied the charges against him, and had said that he was being framed.