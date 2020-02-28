Delhi violence | 'Speedy response' after '69 hours of silence': Congress leader Kapil Sibal throws dig at PM Modi

Kapil Sibal's caustic message did not spare Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal either.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 for doing 'too little too late' to curb the violence that unfolded in Delhi over the past few days. He thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party for its “speedy response” to the violence in a sarcastic message on Twitter.Kapil Sibal's caustic message did not spare Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal either. He mentioned how the AAP leader "prayed" in hope that this would help curb the violence.
Speedy response !
Thank you Modiji for making an appeal to our brothers and sisters after 69hours of silence .
In the meantime :38 dead , still counting
Over 200 injured
Thousands scarred
Properties destroyedAs for our CM
He prayed !
And your minister blames Congress— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 28, 2020
He is the latest among Opposition leaders who have slammed the PM for calling for peace "69 hours" after the riots started in northeast Delhi, killing 42 people and injuring hundreds more.
The clashes, that started off as a brawl between supporters and detractors of the Citizenship Amendment Act, spiralled into full-fledged riots in north east Delhi with each passing hour.
Incidentally, the violence took place during United States President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India on Feb 24 and 25.On February 26, PM Modi took to Twitter to appeal to the people of Delhi to "maintain peace and brotherhood at all times".
Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020
