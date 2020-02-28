App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 08:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence | 'Speedy response' after '69 hours of silence': Congress leader Kapil Sibal throws dig at PM Modi

Kapil Sibal's caustic message did not spare Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal either.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28 for doing 'too little too late' to curb the violence that unfolded in Delhi over the past few days. He thanked the Bharatiya Janata Party for its “speedy response” to the violence in a sarcastic message on Twitter.

Kapil Sibal's caustic message did not spare Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal either. He mentioned how the AAP leader "prayed" in hope that this would help curb the violence.

He is the latest among Opposition leaders who have slammed the PM for calling for peace "69 hours" after the riots started in northeast Delhi, killing 42 people and injuring hundreds more.

The clashes, that started off as a brawl between supporters and detractors of the Citizenship Amendment Act, spiralled into full-fledged riots in north east Delhi with each passing hour.

Incidentally, the violence took place during United States President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India on Feb 24 and 25.

On February 26, PM Modi took to Twitter to appeal to the people of Delhi to "maintain peace and brotherhood at all times".


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 08:09 pm

tags #Delhi #Kapil Sibal #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.