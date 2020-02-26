Delhi Violence: Sonia Gandhi holds Centre responsible, asks Amit Shah to step down

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on February 26 demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign in view of the violence that has rocked Delhi in the last couple of days.

Addressing the media on February 26, the Sonia Gandhi alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind the violence. "Many BJP leaders made inciting comments, creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred," she said.

Holding the Centre and Home Ministry responsible for the violence, Sonia said that the Delhi Police had remained paralysed in the last three days.

"Over a dozen people have died so far, including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of north east Delhi," she said.

Sonia held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the newly-sworn-in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.”

It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city, she added.

The violence, which started on February 23 after two groups – one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the other opposing it – reportedly clashed outside Jaffrabad Metro station, intensified on February 25, taking the death toll to 20 as police struggled to check rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.