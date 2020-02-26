App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Violence: Sonia Gandhi holds Centre responsible, asks Amit Shah to step down

Sonia held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the newly-sworn-in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on February 26 demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah should resign in view of the violence that has rocked Delhi in the last couple of days.

Addressing the media on February 26, the Sonia Gandhi alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind the violence. "Many BJP leaders made inciting comments, creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred," she said.

Holding the Centre and Home Ministry responsible for the violence,  Sonia said that the Delhi Police had remained paralysed in the last three days.

Close

"Over a dozen people have died so far, including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of north east Delhi," she said.

related news

For the latest updates on the violence in Delhi, follow our LIVE blog

Sonia held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the newly-sworn-in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government “equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony.”

It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city, she added.

The violence, which started on February 23 after two groups – one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the other opposing it – reportedly clashed outside Jaffrabad Metro station, intensified on February 25, taking the death toll to 20 as police struggled to check rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.