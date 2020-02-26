Delhi violence: Situation 'alarming'; Army should be called in, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on February 26, said that the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi.

The chief minister said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," he added.

The death toll due to the violence in north-east Delhi stood at 20 as of 11.30 am on February 26.