Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: Seeking action, Jamia students protest outside CM's residence; dispersed by police

Police confirmed that they used water cannons to disperse the protesting students.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Police dispersed Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students who were protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on February 26, to demand action against communal violence in northeast Delhi and seeking restoration of peace, news agency ANI has reported.

The call to gherao the chief minister's residence post-midnight was given by Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students and alumni from the varsity.

The students said they were allegedly detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. They also accused the police of using water cannon and force against them.

Close

Police confirmed that they used water cannons to disperse the protesting students.

related news

For the latest updates on the violence in Delhi, follow our LIVE blog

The varsity students were also joined by a group of Delhi University students.

A total of 41 students, including eight students of a Delhi University college, were detained and taken to Civil Lines police station.

Many of them have been released while others are in the process of being released.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 17 lives so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 11:25 am

