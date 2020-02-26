Delhi violence: Prashant Kishor asks PM Modi to sack Police Commissioner of National Capital

Political strategist and politician Prashant Kishor, on February 26, called for the sacking of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the clashes taking place in the National Capital.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet where he stated that the concerned authorities are working to restore peace and normalcy in Delhi, Kishor demanded that Patnaik be removed from the post over “negligence" in containing the clashes that have been taking place northeast Delhi.



Sir, at the very least please #SackCPDelhi for his incompetence and criminal negligence. #delhivoilence https://t.co/zPi0jjEpso

— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) February 26, 2020



Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020



Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2020

He tweeted:Earlier on February 26, the Prime Minister had taken to Twitter to urge Delhiites to shun violence and restore normalcy in the National Capital.More than 20 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the violence seen in the National Capital that started with clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 23.