App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: Prashant Kishor asks PM Modi to sack Police Commissioner of National Capital

Earlier on February 26, the Prime Minister had taken to Twitter to urge Delhiites to shun violence and restore normalcy in the National Capital.

Jagyaseni Biswas
File image
File image

Political strategist and politician Prashant Kishor, on February 26, called for the sacking of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the clashes taking place in the National Capital.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet where he stated that the concerned authorities are working to restore peace and normalcy in Delhi, Kishor demanded that Patnaik be removed from the post over “negligence" in containing the clashes that have been taking place northeast Delhi.

He tweeted:

Earlier on February 26, the Prime Minister had taken to Twitter to urge Delhiites to shun violence and restore normalcy in the National Capital.


More than 20 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the violence seen in the National Capital that started with clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act on February 23.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Delhi violence #Narendra Modi #Prashant Kishor

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.