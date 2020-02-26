Delhi violence: Police recovers body of Intelligence Bureau officer from riot-hit Chand Bagh area

Delhi Police, on February 26, recovered the body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer from a drain, who was allegedly killed by a mob in New Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 25, reports suggest.

The personnel, identified as 26-year-old Ankit Sharma, had joined IB in 2017 and was training as a driver.

According to a report by NDTV, Sharma was his way back home after duty when a mob allegedly attacked him on the Chand Bagh Bridge. After beating him to death, the mob threw his body into a drain.

Sharma's family was looking for him after he went missing on February 25.

For the latest updates on the violence in Delhi, follow our LIVE blog

The police took the body to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for an autopsy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a “tragic loss of life”. “The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering. Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon and work together to undo the damage done to people and communities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Also read: PM Modi appeals to people to maintain peace and brotherhood

The violence, which started on February 23 after two groups — one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the other opposing it — reportedly clashed outside Jaffrabad Metro station. This violence intensified on February 25.

During the violence, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between members of the two groups who also reportedly hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

As of 2.45 pm on February 26, the death toll in communal violence in northeast Delhi was 20.

(With inputs from PTI)