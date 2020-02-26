Delhi violence: PM Modi appeals to people to maintain peace and brotherhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 26, broke his silence on the violence that has ravaged north eastern parts of the national capital in the last two days, and appealed to the people of Delhi to “maintain peace and brotherhood”.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi, said in a tweet.



Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy.

He further said that he had an “extensive review” of the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi.

"Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," the prime minister said.

The violence, which started on February 23 after two groups – one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the other opposing it – reportedly clashed outside Jaffrabad Metro station, intensified on February 25, taking the death toll to 20 as police struggled to check rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.