you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi violence: PM Modi appeals to people to maintain peace and brotherhood

The violence, which started on February 23 after two groups – one supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the other opposing it – reportedly clashed outside Jaffrabad Metro station, intensified on February 25.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 26, broke his silence on the violence that has ravaged north eastern parts of the national capital in the last two days, and appealed to the people of Delhi to “maintain peace and brotherhood”.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” PM Modi, said in a tweet.

He further said that he had an “extensive review” of the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi.

"Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," the prime minister said.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

