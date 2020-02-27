Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 27, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 30; police opens roads in Seelampur area
Live updates of developments from north-east Delhi which has seen violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)
After two days of communal violence in north-east Delhi, the death toll has reached 30. Hundreds have been injured in the violence. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction, appealed for peace and brotherhood.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been briefing Home Minister Amit Shah, visited some riot-hit areas yesterday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the violence-hit areas.The Delhi High Court has reprimanded Delhi Police, saying that “we should never allow another 1984". Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Death toll rises to 30
Justice Muralidhar's midnight transfer not shocking given current dispensation: Priyanka Gandhi
Over 100 firemen deployed, didn’t face resistance this time, says Fire Department Director
Death toll rises to 28
LIVE updates of the violence in Delhi
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | News18 has reported that Delhi Police has opened all roads in Seelampur area. All roads leading to Jafrabad, Gokalpuri and Babarpur are now open.
In this tweet from ANI: Images from Seelampur area. Security personnel remain deployed in the area.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | JUST IN: Death toll has risen to 30.
Remembering brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred: Rahul Gandhi on Delhi HC Court judge's transfer
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana HC. “Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn’t transferred,” Rahul Gandhi has written on Twitter.
Justice Muralidhar was heading a bench that was hearing the Delhi violence case. Yesterday, the bench had expressed "anguish" over Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on transfer of Delhi HC judge hearing violence case: The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar is not shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful. Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Atul Garg, Director, Fire Department via ANI: Senior officials are inspecting affected areas. We did not face any resistance this time while carrying out the operations in the violence-affected areas of north-east Delhi.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Atul Garg, Director, Fire Department: We received 19 calls from 12.00 am till 8.00 am today from the violence-affected areas of north-east Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. The four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Judge hearing Delhi violence case transferred to Punjab & Haryana HC
Delhi High Court Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This came days after the Supreme Court’s recommendation.
The judge was hearing the Delhi violence case. The notification came on the day when a bench headed by him expressed "anguish" over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by BJP leaders.
The notification, however, does not mention when he has to take the charge of his office.
Delhi Violence LIVE Updates | Bernie Sanders terms Trump's statement on Delhi violence as 'failure of leadership'
A day after US lawmakers reacted sharply to violence in Delhi, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accused US President Trump of failing on the issue of human rights. Sanders said that Trump's statement regarding violence in Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership".
Asked about incidents of violence during his India visit, Trump had said, "As far as the individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with him (PM Modi). That's up to India."
Sanders tweeted: "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights."
In this tweet from ANI: Images from Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur. Security personnel remain deployed in these areas.