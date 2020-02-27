Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 30; police opens roads in Seelampur area

After two days of communal violence in north-east Delhi, the death toll has reached 30. Hundreds have been injured in the violence. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first reaction, appealed for peace and brotherhood.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who has been briefing Home Minister Amit Shah, visited some riot-hit areas yesterday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also visited the violence-hit areas.

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded Delhi Police, saying that “we should never allow another 1984".